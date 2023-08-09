Posted in: Peacock, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: john wick, peacock, preview, the continental, trailer

The Continental: "John Wick" Prequel Series Gets Trailer, New Images

With the first night set for September 22nd, here are the official trailer & images for Peacock's "John Wick" prequel series, The Continental.

Peacock & Lionsgate's The Continental spotlights young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell, based on Ian McShane's character in the films) as he's dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970's New York City to face a past he thought he had left behind. Over the course of the three-"night" event series, Winston will chart a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a dangerous attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne. With the "John Wick" spinoff prequel set to hit streaming screens in September, we're getting our best look yet at what we can expect via the release of the official trailer. But first, we have some new preview images to pass along, too – take a look:

During a San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) panel to promote the Peacock series, executive producer/director Albert Hughes, executive producer Marshall Persinger, action director Larnell Stovall, production designer Drew Boughton, and editor Ron Rosen shared the news of the series' release schedule. Kicking off with "Night 1" on Friday, September 22nd, viewers will be able to catch "Night 2" on Friday, September 29th, and "Night 3" on Friday, October 6th. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer for the limited prequel series:

"It's a story of revenge and making amends for what I think is taken from [my character], and that's my love and my family," Woodell explained during an interview with Empire regarding Winston's early motivations. But even though the actor is playing the same character as McShane, Woodell stresses that his Winston represents the roadmap to how we got to McShane's take. "I love Ian's embellishment [of the character] and how delicious everything is. To some degree, we begin to get there at the end [of The Continental], and you understand what motivates him, but I didn't get to really participate in that deliciousness." But Woodell's Winston will still maintain a fierce fashion game – including a cravat… or is that an ascot? "There was an ongoing debate as to whether it was a cravat or an ascot, and then it became a bit that's in all three episodes," Woodell adds.

Woodell is joined on Peacock's The Continental by Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon (based on the late Lance Reddick's character); Peter Greene, who dons the fedora of Uncle Charlie (based on the tight-lipped body disposal expert); Mel Gibson, as Cormac; Ben Robson as Frankie; Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles; Jessica Allain as Lou; Mishel Prada as KD; and Nhung Kate as Yen. The series is developed, written, and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward & Shawn Simmons. Albert Hughes (Parts 1 & 3) and Charlotte Brandstrom direct the three chapters, with Hughes also executive producing. In addition, Thunder Road Pictures' Basil Iwanyk & Erica Lee, as well as Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger, also executive produce the Lionsgate limited series.

