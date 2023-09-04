Posted in: Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: preview, Season 6, the crown

The Crown S06 Offers Final Season Invite to Charles & Camilla Wedding

With the final season set for this year, Netflix's The Crown Season 6 is inviting us to Prince Charles & Camilla Parker Bowles' wedding.

Earlier this year, viewers of Netflix & series creator Peter Morgan's The Crown were treated to a preview of a new era of the monarchy ahead of the award-winning streaming series' sixth & final season with looks at Prince William (Ed McVey) and Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy). But the final season will be covering much more than that, as we learned earlier today with a wedding invitation teaser image for His Royal Highness, Charles, The Prince of Wales (Dominic West) and Ms. Camilla Parker Bowles' (Olivia Williams), impending nuptials – here's a look:

"[Camilla] was actually left utterly exposed to whatever mud was being slung at her," Williams revealed to Tudum back in 2022. "That was a challenge for us, to actually keep finding the joy between the two of them and to try and work out what the magical thing is between them that clearly makes them such a happy and successful and supportive and humorous couple now, in this very successful marriage." West added, "There was a certain sort of bonding in being the less popular couple and feeling slightly righteous about it, that they've been unjustly served." And now, here's a look back to the early set of preview images that were released back in April:

With the sixth & final season set to hit the streaming service later this year, Netflix's The Crown sees Imelda Staunton reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth II. Also set to return are Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Bertie Carvel takes on the role of Tony Blair. Salim Daw is Mohamed al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla is Dodi Fayed. Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards have been tapped to portray Princes William and Harry in earlier episodes, with Luther Ford taking over for the latter later in the season.

