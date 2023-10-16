Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, Season 6, the crown, trailer

The Crown Season 6: Netflix Shares Preview Images for Final Chapters

With Part 1 set to premiere on November 16th, here's a look at a new set of preview images for Netflix's The Crown Season 6.

Earlier this month, a date announcement teaser was released confirming that Netflix & series creator Peter Morgan's The Crown would be wrapping up its run with a two-part sixth season set to roll out in November and December. Along with the teaser, two key art posters were released, signaling the thematic focuses of the two parts. For Part 1, Elizabeth Debicki's Diana, Princess of Wales, is shown – while the poster for Part 2 spotlights Imelda Staunton's Queen Elizabeth II. Now, we're getting an even better look at what's to come with the release of a new set of preview images – take a look:

With Part 1 set for November 16th and Part 2 set for December 14th, here's a look back at the date announcement teaser for the sixth & final season of Netflix's The Crown that was released earlier this month – along with an official Part 1 overview:

A relationship blossoms between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences. Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother's death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate.

His Royal Highness, Charles, The Prince of Wales (Dominic West) and Ms. Camilla Parker Bowles' (Olivia Williams), impending nuptials – here's a look:

"[Camilla] was actually left utterly exposed to whatever mud was being slung at her," Williams revealed to Tudum back in 2022. "That was a challenge for us, to actually keep finding the joy between the two of them and to try and work out what the magical thing is between them that clearly makes them such a happy and successful and supportive and humorous couple now, in this very successful marriage." West added, "There was a certain sort of bonding in being the less popular couple and feeling slightly righteous about it, that they've been unjustly served." And now, here's a look back to the early set of preview images that were released back in April spotlighting Prince William (Ed McVey) and Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy):

With the sixth & final season set to hit the streaming service later this year, Netflix's The Crown sees Imelda Staunton reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth II. Also set to return are Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Bertie Carvel takes on the role of Tony Blair. Salim Daw is Mohamed al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla is Dodi Fayed. Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards have been tapped to portray Princes William and Harry in earlier episodes, with Luther Ford taking over for the latter later in the season.

