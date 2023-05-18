The CW Believes Superman & Lois, Arrowverse Shows "Had Their Time" After mixed messages from Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW, we're not feeling too great about the future of Superman & Lois.

Are we feeling good about the future of The CW's Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois? When the day started, we were cautiously optimistic. But now? Nope. Earlier today, Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment for The CW, confirmed that the series was still on the bubble. While calling it one of the network's "strongest" shows, Schwartz made it clear that the network is not in the business of spending lots of money for programming (translation: cheaper, with third-party scripted shows, reality shows & sports) – and Superman & Lois ain't cheap. In addition, Schwartz isn't thrilled by the fact that they don't have the streaming right to the show (good luck with that). Okay, not the biggest ringing endorsement for a guaranteed fourth season, but there were some slivers of hope. And then there was this…

When asked about the statuses of Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights, Schwartz took the time to slip into the warm embrace of passive-aggressiveness to take a shot at the network's past owners, the Arrowverse, and any of the other tried-and-true CW shows that fans have come to love over the years. "They were the hallmarks of The CW for a long time. As we look forward and try to make this network bigger and profitable, frankly, as much as we all love those shows, and they had their time, they're not working on linear," Schwartz explained (without name-dropping Schitt's Creek at any point, an impressive feat). My reaction to that? That doesn't sound like a network looking to make any serious commitment to another season of Superman & Lois. And even if they did, based on what they've had to say in the past, what they have on their 2023-2024 schedule, and the originals that they have commissioned? There's nothing to convince me that the episode budgets wouldn't be slashed to public access levels.

But, hey? A silver lining? If you don't like the real-life cliffhanger going on, Schwartz is certain you'll love the Superman & Lois Season 3 finale "amazing." Speaking with TVLine, he added, "You've got some Lex Luthor in there…. I don't want to give any spoilers, but the end of the season is great — and it's got a bit of a cliffhanger."

Superman & Lois S03E09 "The Dress" & S03E10 "Collision Course"

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 9 "The Dress": LOIS CONFIDES IN LANA – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and John Henry (Wole Parks) clash over how to handle Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman), while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) worries over upcoming treatments and confides in Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) about her early courtship with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin), Jordan (Michael Bishop), and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) work together to help Natalie (Tayler Buck) deal with the aftermath of meeting Matteo's (Spence Moore II) family. Stephen Maier directed the episode written by Kristi Korzec.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 10 "Collision Course": TRUTH – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) attempts to interview Peia (guest star Daya Vaida) in the hopes of unearthing the truth about an old case, while Clarke (Tyler Hoechlin) struggles to spend quality time with the boys. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Alex Garfin) and Jordan (Michael Bishop) find themselves at a party, where tensions between Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Jordan come to a head. As Kyle's (Erik Valdez) suspicions about a local meta-human grow, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) must juggle her personal life with a visit from the governor. Finally, Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) makes a life-altering decision. Elaine Mongeon directed the episode written by Max Cunningham & Max Kronick.

And that was the teaser promo for the debut of Michael Cudlitz's (The Walking Dead) Lex Luthor. Cudlitz's Lex Luthor was known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).