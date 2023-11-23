Posted in: Comedy Central, Opinion, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: comedy central, donald trump, john leguizamo, opinion, univision

The Daily Show: John Leguizamo Calls Out Univision for Trump Interview

On Comedy Central's The Daily Show, John Leguizamo called out Univision for its softball interview of Donald Trump earlier this month.

On the same day that CEO Wade Davis defended the network from accusations that it had become too friendly with the Republican frontrunner and his 2024 campaign, John Leguizamo took some time during Comedy Central's The Daily Show to call out Univision for its softball interview with ex-reality show host & multi-impeached POTUS. As Leguizamo notes in the piece below, it wasn't that long ago that Univision was being referred to by Trump as "a leftist propaganda machine" that served as a "mouthpiece of the Democrat Party." Now, the network spends an entire interview having a one-on-one with Trump without calling the candidate out for the extreme immigration policies he's already previewed that would be coming the country's way if he oozes his way back into The White House.

In addition to noting the gross exaggerations on Trump's part that went unchallenged, Leguizamo noted that reports of Univision canceling ad buys that President Joseph Biden's campaign had already secured for Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Florida weren't addressed. The network claimed that it had a policy prohibiting opposition advertising when a single candidate was being interviewed – a policy that apparently wasn't a factor when the deal was originally made between the network and the Biden campaign. In addition, Leguizamo noted that Biden's Hispanic media director Maca Casado having her appearance on the network canceled when she was originally set to offer a response also went unaddressed.

Previously, Leguizamo penned an opinion column for the Los Angeles Times criticizing Univision and the new ownership's connections to Trump, writing, "Despite…past indignities and dangerous plans, Univision's new corporate owners — one of whom is friends with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner — have decided to shift the network's editorial approach and buddy up with Trump less than a year before an immensely consequential election for Latino voters." Here's a reminder of how Trump used to treat the network and its reporters:

