Posted in: Comedy Central, Preview, TV | Tagged: comedy central, jon stewart, the daily show, trevor noah

The Daily Show: Jon Stewart Returns as Monday Host, Executive Producer

Jon Stewart is returning to Comedy Central's The Daily Show to host on Monday nights and executive-produce. Here's what you need to know...

Article Summary Jon Stewart returns to host The Daily Show on Mondays during 2024 elections.

Stewart also joins as executive producer, with current EP Jen Flanz remaining.

The Daily Show will feature guest anchors and correspondents Tuesdays-Thursdays.

The show reaches an audience of over 47 million across multiple social platforms.

After spending months searching for a new host for the long-running late-night news/comedy program while offering viewers a lineup of guest anchors and familiar faces behind the desk, Comedy Central's The Daily Show is turning to… Jon Stewart?!? That's right, Stewart will be returning to his old stomping grounds to host on Monday nights during the 2024 election cycle and serve as executive producer (along with WME agent James Dixon). Current EP Jen Flanz will remain, with Tuesdays through Thursdays anchored by a number of "Daily Show" correspondents. "Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show' to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season," shared Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, in a statement that was released earlier today. "In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit."

Here's a look at Stewart, back at the desk to make it all official:

Jen Flanz is the Showrunner, Writer & Executive Producer of Comedy Central's The Daily Show. Ramin Hedayati, Justin Melkmann, and Zhubin Parang serve as Co-Executive Producers. Ian Berger, Max Browning, Pam DePace, David Kibuuka, David Paul Meyer, and Elise Terrell are Supervising Producers; Jocelyn Conn, Jeff Gussow, Brittany Radocha, Shawna Shepherd, and Beth Shorr are Producers. Dan Amira is Head Writer and Producer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as Senior Writers. The series is directed by David Paul Meyer. Sushil Dayal is the Executive in Charge of Production for The Daily Show, and Ari Pearce and Matthew Parillo serve as Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central. The show has an audience of over 47 million across its social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat & @DailyShowDogs.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!