The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Cancelled After 1 Season

A little more than a year after its debut, Netflix has put an end to any further adventures in Thra with news that the streaming service has canceled The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance after only one season. Jim Henson Company CEO and executive producer Lisa Henson and Netflix confirmed the news exclusively to io9, though Henson says that JHC was looking for other ways to continue the story that was left with some major cliffhangers by the time the season finale wrapped.

"We can confirm that there will not be an additional season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes and we'll look for ways to tell that story in the future," Henson revealed. "Our company has a legacy of creating rich and complex worlds that require technical innovation, artistic excellence, and masterful storytelling. Our history also includes productions that are enduring, often finding and growing their audience over time and proving again and again that fantasy and science fiction genres reflect eternal messages and truths that are always relevant. We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realize this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on Age of Resistance, and the acclaim it has received from fans, critics and our peers, most recently receiving an Emmy for Outstanding Children's Program."

Netflix had this to say about the decision, in a statement released: "We are grateful to the master artists at The Jim Henson Company for bringing The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to life for fans around the world. We're thankful to the executive producers Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and Louis Leterrier, who also directed all episodes, as well as the writers, cast and crew for their outstanding work and thrilled they were recognized with the Emmy this weekend."

Combining classic Henson-brand puppetry and modern effects, "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" sheds a light on the world of Thra, which is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.