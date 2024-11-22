Posted in: Peacock, Sky One, TV | Tagged: eddie redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

The Day of the Jackal Gets Season 2 Pick-Up From Peacock, Sky

Peacock and Sky Original announced that Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch-starring The Day of the Jackal will be back for Season 2.

Peacock and Sky Original's Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch-starring The Day of the Jackal will be back for a second season, with the news hitting social media earlier today. Based on the numbers that it's been pulling, that's no surprise. In the U.S., the series ranked #1 on Peacock's Top 10 TV Shows on its platform and was a Top 5 streaming original in the U.S. for its opening weekend (based on preliminary Nielsen data). On the U.K. side, The Day of the Jackal has become the biggest Sky Original ever and the biggest launch on Sky in over two years – drawing a record audience of 3 million viewers during its first week. The series' global impact doesn't stop there, nabbing the honor of being the biggest-ever debut for a UK Sky Original in Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Ireland. Over in Australia, the series is the highest-rated new series launch for Fox Showcase this year.

In writer and executive producer Ronan Bennett's series adaptation for Peacock and Sky, unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin the Jackal (Redmayne) makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake. Here's a look at the announcement that went out earlier today confirming that a second season was on the way:

Joining Redmayne and Lynch during the first season were Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O'Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi, and Florisa Kamara. Produced by Carnival Films, part of Universal International Studios (a division of Universal Studio Group) and distributed by NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, Peacock and Sky's The Day of the Jackal is executive-produced by Bennett, Redmayne, director Brian Kirk, Gareth Neame, and Nigel Marchant (Carnival Films), Sam Hoyle (Sky Studios), and Sue Naegle. Lynch serves as a co-executive producer, with Chris Hall producing and Frederick Forsyth serving as a consulting producer.

