Resonant Blade Confirmed For Late July Steam Release

The dystopian sci-fi action adventure game Resonant Blade has a release date, as we'll see it released on Steam later this month

Article Summary Resonant Blade launches on Steam in late July, blending sci-fi action and adventure in a dystopian world.

Play as Atlas, a scientist-turned-soldier wielding a sonic blade to fight against the Dark Synths.

Master Resonant Tones, dash, parry, and synchronize attacks in fast-paced, music-inspired combat.

Explore four dungeons, face six bosses, and customize your style with unique mods and abilities.

Indie game developer and publisher Wise Wombat Games has confirmed the official release date for their upcoming game, Resonant Blade. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a sci-fi action adventure game where you are armed with the most powerful weapon, a blade that uses sound. You'll use it to slay tons of AI-powered robots in your wake, and attempt to free society from the stranglehold technology has over everyone. We have more info and the latest trailer here, as the game will be released on July 22, 2025.

Resonant Blade

In Resonant Blade, you'll step into the shoes of Atlas — a former scientist turned soldier, driven to fight after the Dark Synths decimated the world of Terra. Wielding the powerful Resonant Blade, Atlas manipulates sonic energy to overcome the Synths' defenses. Tune your Resonant Tones to exploit enemy vulnerabilities, and sync attacks for maximum impact. Every encounter demands sharp reflexes, an even sharper ear, and careful adaptation. Dash, parry, and modulate your way through a battle for humanity, where every fight becomes a symphony of skill and strategy.

Listen and Adapt: Match your Resonant Tones to defeat enemies and solve puzzles. A keen ear will benefit you in battle against the Dark Synths.

Match your Resonant Tones to defeat enemies and solve puzzles. A keen ear will benefit you in battle against the Dark Synths. Transcribe Your Surroundings: Navigate through four dangerous dungeons and defeat six challenging bosses throughout your epic adventure on the planet Terra.

Modulate Your Moves: Dash, parry, and modulate Resonant Tones to exploit enemy weaknesses. Harmonize three Resonant Tones to unleash devastating Triad abilities to deliver the finishing blow.

Form New Frequencies: Unlock new Resonant Tones to power up the Resonant Blade and discover new ways to outperform your foes.

Improvise Your Own Action-Packed Musical Style: Customize your gameplay with a variety of mods, creating a unique approach to combat that fits your personal style.

