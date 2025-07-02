Posted in: Collectibles, The Loyal Subjects | Tagged: m.a.s.k., the loyal subjects

The Condor Returns with Comeback of M.A.S.K. from The Loyal Subjects

The Loyal Subjects brings back pure 80s nostalgia as M.A.S.K. (Mobile Armored Strike Kommand) is back and better than ever!

M.A.S.K. is a classic toy line that was a hit in the 80s, combining ideas from a variety of popular franchises, creating something truly unique. While we can time travel back, M.A.S.K. is arriving in 2025 as The Loyal Subjects resurrects the nostalgic franchise. A nice selection of returning characters and vehicles is kicking off wave one, like the Condor, which is another memorable vehicle from the Mobile Armored Strike Kommand series. This sleek, lime-green motorcycle converts into a mini-helicopter, making it perfect for high-speed chases and aerial missions.

Piloted by Brad Turner, this musician and field agent is back and ready for action, standing at 3.75" tall. The Loyal Subjects has crafted these new M.A.S.K. collectibles quite nicely with rubber tires, a detailed engine, and even laser and smoke effects for the cannon. Brad's masks are also includes, which allow him holographic projection abilities, perfect to trick V.E.N.O.M. and their sinister plans. The M.A.S.K. Condor Vehicle with Brad Turner is priced at $34.99 and pre-orders are live through Big Bad Toy Store with an August 2025 release.

"The ultimate covert rider returns! Originally released in 1985, Condor is back—reimagined by The Loyal Subjects with enhanced detailing and nostalgic flair. This green two-wheeler flips into an aerial assault machine in just a few quick steps, bringing vintage action to a new generation of fans. The Loyal Subjects' M.A.S.K. Condor converts from Covert Assault Cycle to Attack Copter, complete with spinning rotor blades and sleek design."

"Featuring Brad Turner with his removable mask, this set includes premium upgrades like realistic rubber tires, detailed engine sculpting, and dynamic accessories such as laser bursts and smoke trails. Unleash the hidden fairing cannon in flight mode for stealth air attacks—perfect for chasing down Miles Mayhem and his crew!"

