The M.A.S.K. High Tech Helicopter Takes Flight from The Loyal Subjects

The Loyal Subjects brings back pure 80s nostalgia as M.A.S.K. (Mobile Armored Strike Kommand) is back and better than ever!

This transforming vehicle features hidden missile launchers, spinning rotors, and a 12-inch wingspan.

Piloted by Miles “Wolf” Mayhem, the set includes two swappable masks and a fully equipped cockpit.

Available for $89.99, the High Tech Helicopter is set for an August 2025 release and pre-orders are live now.

The High Tech Helicopter stands out for its sleek design and versatile combat capabilities among the many transforming vehicles in the M.A.S.K. universe. Typically disguised as a civilian helicopter or transport vehicle, it can convert into a heavily armed attack craft in seconds. This transformation includes retractable wings, missile launchers, and advanced navigation systems, giving M.A.S.K. agents an aerial edge against V.E.N.O.M. Its pilots are usually seasoned operatives equipped with advanced M.A.S.K. helmets that offer flight assistance, like Miles "Wolf" Mayhem!

Both Wolf and the High Tech Helicopter are now flying back in from the 80s for The Loyal Subjects' new M.A.S.K. line. Relive your childhood with the impressive return of this iconic line that combines elements from Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Spy Hunter to create something truly unique. Each of these new M.A.S.K. releases is nicely updated as the HTH gets a 12" wingspan, hidden spring-loaded missile launchers, spinning rotors, and missile effects. Wolf will come with two swappable masks to help get the job done, and the High Tech Helicopter is priced at $89.99. Pre-orders are already live through BBTS with an August 2025 release date.

The Loyal Subjects M.A.S.K. High Tech Helicopter

"The HTH (High Tech Helicopter), makes a bold return—reengineered by The Loyal Subjects with massive firepower. This fearsome dual-mode aircraft, piloted by Miles "Wolf" Mayhem, converts from stealth helicopter to high-speed jet fighter in just a few simple steps."

"Armed with dual laser cannons, hidden missile launchers, and a Shockwave Shell drop feature, HTH is a weaponized juggernaut in the fleet. With its sleek 13″ frame, 1-foot wingspan, spinning rotors, and fiery Sidewinder Missile FX, this beast was built for domination in the skies. Mayhem comes fully equipped with his VIPER mask—capable of firing corrosive blasts in the original animated series—and a detailed pilot cockpit with room for mission-ready figures."

