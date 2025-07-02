Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Temporal Forces

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Temporal Forces in June 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient/Future-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces in June 2025.

Article Summary Temporal Forces card prices shift as Pokémon TCG collectors drive renewed market activity in June 2025

Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare remains top valued but drops to $75.88 on TCGPlayer

Morty's Conviction sees the biggest value plunge, highlighting volatility in Trainer Supporter cards

Set completionists should watch value trends for opportunities to buy singles versus sealed packs

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. All through 2025, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, which came out in March 2024, are doing now in June 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 208/162: $75.88 Iron Crown ex Special Illustration Rare 206/162: $51.00 Walking Wake ex Special Illustration Rare 205/162: $41.94 Gastly Illustration Rare 206/162: $37.16 Gouging Fire ex Special Illustration Rare 204/162: $37.08 Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 211/162: $37.00 Iron Leaves ex Special Illustration Rare 203/162: $27.30 Bianca's Devotion Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 209/162: $23.38 Gengar ex Full Art 193/162: $20.80 Deerling Illustration Rare 165/162: $19.57 Sawsbuck Illustration Rare 166/162: $18.92 Iron Boulder ex Special Illustration Rare 207/162: $18.43 Metagross Illustration Rare 178/162: $17.63 Eri Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 210/162: $15.08 Litten Illustration Rare 167/162: $14.78

Small shifts. Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare fell by $7, Walking Wake ex Special Illustration Rare fell by $9, Gouging Fire ex Special Illustration Rare fell by $7, and Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter saw the biggest drop at $11. This card's value hinges on Gengar's appearance in the artwork, so its place it the market remains dynamic. It could drop due to lack of interest in Morty, or it could balloon suddenly. It's one to monitor, for sure.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!