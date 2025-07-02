Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel, thundercats

Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Origins He-Man Revealed

Worlds collide as new Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats Origins figures are here including the return of He-Man

Article Summary Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats unite in a new Origins crossover figure line from Mattel

He-Man gets an updated look, with 16 points of articulation, longer hair, and hybrid cat armor

Features include a unique sword merging the Power Sword with the Sword of Omens for epic play

Figures are 5.5-inch scale, retro-styled, and perfect for collectors or new Masters of the Universe fans

Mattel already debuted another electrifying crossover that unites two beloved 1980s franchises: Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats. This latest collaboration delivers a nostalgic punch for longtime fans while introducing a new generation to epic fantasy storytelling. The crossover toy line has already featured some reimagined versions of iconic characters like Battle Cat-Man! Of course, the classics are also returning to take on the combined evil of Skeletor and Mumm-Ra. Each figure showcases intricate sculpting, Origins articulation, and detailed accessories, staying true to both Masters of the Universe and Thundercats.

Mattel has finally unveiled He-Man, who comes in at 5.5" tall, has 16 points of articulation, and an updated look. The savior of Eternia will now have longer hair, removable cat armor, and a new sword that combines the Power Sword and the Sword of Omens. Collectors will have the power of thunder with this release, which is already up for pre-order at $21.99 and will be released in September 2025. Be on the lookout for other crossover figures like Panthro, Lion-O, Tygra, and more.

Masters of the Universe x ThunderCats Origins – He-Man

"Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats worlds collide in this new line of figures by Mattel! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

Product Features

5.5-inch scale (13.97cm)

Made of plastic

Classic Masters of the Universe toy inspired design mixed with the world of ThunderCats

Up to 16 points of articulation

Retro-style packaging

Box Contents

He-Man figure

Removeable aromor

Sword

Shield

