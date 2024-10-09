Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: eddie redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

The Day of the Jackal Trailer: Fantastic Assassin and How to Stop Him

Hitting screens next month, here's the trailer for writer/EP Ronan Bennett's Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch-starring The Day of the Jackal.

In writer and executive producer Ronan Bennett's Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch-starring The Day of the Jackal, unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin the Jackal (Redmayne) makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake. Now, Peacock and Sky are giving us our best look yet at the thriller series with the release of the official trailer, key art, and a new image gallery. For viewers in the U.S., Peacock will premiere the first five episodes of the 10-episode series on Thursday, November 14th ( followed by episodes weekly and a double-episode finale on Thursday, December 12th). For viewers in the UK, Sky will premiere the series on November 7th.

Joining Redmayne and Lynch are Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O'Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi, and Florisa Kamara. Now, here's a look at the newest image gallery that was released for the upcoming series (with the official trailer waiting for you above):

Produced by Carnival Films, part of Universal International Studios )a division of Universal Studio Group) and distributed by NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, Peacock and Sky's The Day of the Jackal is executive-produced by Bennett, Redmayne, director Brian Kirk, Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant (Carnival Films), Sam Hoyle (Sky Studios), and Sue Naegle. Lynch serves as a co-executive producer, with Chris Hall producing and Frederick Forsyth serving as a consulting producer.

