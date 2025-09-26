Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: the diplomat

The Diplomat Season 4 Sees Janney, Whitford Set as Series Regulars

Netflix and Debora Cahn's Keri Russell-starring The Diplomat has upped Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford to series regulars for Season 4.

Season 3 premieres next month, with Keri Russell’s Kate Wyler facing intense new political challenges.

Kate is caught in major turmoil after accusing Vice President Grace Penn of a terrorist plot and seeking her job.

Netflix has already renewed The Diplomat for a highly anticipated fourth season, promising more drama ahead.

When the third season of Netflix and series creator Debora Cahn's Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell-starring The Diplomat gets underway next month, Russell's Ambassador Kate Wyler will find herself living the nightmare of getting what you want. She accused Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot – and then admitted she's after the VP's job. But with the President dead, Kate's husband Hal (Sewell) maybe having inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn the leader of the free world, things have changed. A lot. Still, none of this slows Hal's campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Bradley Whitford). Whatever ends up happening during the third season, we can rest assured that we will be getting more Janney and Whitford moving forward. Earlier today, the news hit that the former The West Wing co-stars had been upped to series regulars for the fourth season of the political thriller drama.

With the series set to return on October 16th, you can check out the official trailer (waiting for you above), as well as the newest image gallery for the upcoming third season:

Returning for the third season are Keri Russell as diplomat Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as diplomat Hal Wyler, David Gyasi as British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison, Ali Ahn as CIA Station Chief Eidra Park, Ato Essandoh as Deputy Chief of Mission Stuart Hayford, Allison Janney as President Grace Penn, and Rory Kinnear as British Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge. Bradley Whitford joins the cast this season as President Grace Penn's husband, Todd Penn.

"Season 3 flips the chessboard," Cahn teased about the series' return earlier this year when discussing the series. "In Season 3, Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want." But the good news doesn't end there, with the streaming service announcing earlier this year that the hit series will be back for a fourth season. Whatever does go down by the time the dust settles on the third season, at least viewers know that they won't be left hanging, with Netflix announcing in May 2025 during its Upfronts presentation that the streaming series would be back for a fourth season.

Stemming from Let's Not Turn This Into a Whole Big Production and Well Red, Netflix's The Diplomat is executive-produced by Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Simon Cellan Jones, and Alex Graves.

