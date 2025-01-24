Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: the diplomat, The West Wing

The Diplomat: Whitford, Janney Set for Season 3 "West Wing" Reunion

The Diplomat Season 3 will reportedly see an on-screen reunion between Allison Janney and her "The West Wing" co-star Bradley Whitford.

It was back in October 2024 when the word came down that Netflix's Keri Russell-starring The Diplomat would be back for a third season, with production underway in London and New York City. "Season 3 flips the chessboard," series creator Debora Cahn teases at the time. "In Season 3, Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want." Considering how things were left at the end of the second season, with Kate (Russell) realizing it was Allison Janney's US Vice-President Grace Penn who's been the "big bad" all along – just as VP Penn is getting whisked away to be sworn in as the next POTUS, we're expecting a return that's going to be intense. Thanks to Deadline Hollywood, we're learning who else will be joining the third season to add to that intensity – and it's a casting that involves "The West Wing" in more ways than one. NBC's The West Wing co-stars Janney and Bradley Whitford are set for an on-screen reunion, with Whitford reportedly tapped to play the First Gentleman to Janney's President Penn.

The Diplomat: Looking Back at Season 2

Heading into the second season, Kate (Russell) learned that British Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) engineered the explosion of the British aircraft carrier in the series opener. If that wasn't massive enough, a bombing left the fates of Kate's husband Hal (Rufus Sewell), Deputy Chief of Mission Stuart Hayford (Ato Essandoh), office clerk Ronnie (Jess Chanliau), and MP Merritt Grove (Simon Chandler) hanging by a thread.

Joining the cast for the second season was The West Wing star Allison Janney as the previously mentioned and now soon-to-be-seen United States Vice-President Grace Penn. The first season's cast also included David Gyasi as UK foreign secretary Austin Dennison, Ali Ahn as CIA station chief Eidra Park, Nana Mensah as White House chief of staff Billie Appiah, Miguel Sandoval as US Secretary of State Miguel Ganon, Michael McKean as US President William Rayburn, Celia Imrie as Meg Roylin, and T'Nia Miller as Dennison's sister Cecilia.

Stemming from Let's Not Turn This Into a Whole Big Production and Well Red, Netflix's The Diplomat is executive-produced by Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Simon Cellan Jones, and Alex Graves.

