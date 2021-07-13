The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Emmy Nom Confuses Even Don Cheadle

First, let's start by saying that we've been big fans of Don Cheadle since his turn as Buck Swope in Paul Thomas Anderson's award-winning 1997 film Boogie Nights. Now with that out of the way, we need to say that by the time it takes for you to read this opening paragraph about Cheadle getting an Emmy nomination for his role as Colonel James Rupert "Rhodey" Rhodes in Marvel Studios and Disney Plus' Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan-starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? You will have spent nearly as much time reading that (mileage may vary depending on your reading speed) as Cheadle spent on-screen with co-star Mackie- about 98 seconds.

While that may seem like a brief amount of time on the surface, it looks even more so when compared to other nominees in the Emmys' "Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series"- Courtney B. Vance from Lovecraft Country, Charles Dance from The Crown, and Timothy Olyphant & Carl Weathers from The Mandalorian. That said, it's not always the size of a scene as much as what one does with it, and the moment between Cheadle's Rhodes and Mackie's Wilson over the history and legacy of Captain American helped set the tone for the streaming series. And based on his tweet response, Cheadle was just as confused by the Emmy nom as anyone:

thanks, well wishers. sorry, haters. agreed, 🤷🏿‍♂️ers. i don't really get it either. buuuuuuuuuut on we go … — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 13, 2021 Show Full Tweet

But to those on social media "advising" Cheadle to step down from the nomination? We have to side with Cheadle because you definitely don't know how the Emmys work: "step down?!? you really don't know how this emmy thing works, huh?", Cheadle wrote in a follow-up (with two laughing emojis).

