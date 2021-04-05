The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Poster Profiles Flag Smashers Leader

Earlier today, we took a look at the newest teaser for Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that focused on Sam (Mackie) and Bucky's (Stan) own "Hannibal Lecter" in Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) in heir mission to smash the Flag Smashers. Well, it didn't take long for the streaming service to offer a look at the leader of the anti-patriotism, pro-Blip, border-hating, Super Serum knock-off-enhanced terrorist organization. And if it's a Monday after a Disney+ streaming series from either Marvel Studios or Lucasfilm, then you know that look comes in the form of character profile key art for Erin Kellyman's Karli Morgenthau- as you're about to see:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios series, with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier currently available on the streaming service:

Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of 'Avengers: Endgame,' team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series stars Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

