The Fall of the House of Usher Casts Hamill, Gugino, Langella & More

A little more than two months after Mike Flanagan ("The Haunting" anthology, Midnight Mass) announced that he was taking on Edgar Allen Poe's works with The Fall of the House of Usher," viewers are getting some major updates on the project directly from Flanagan himself. Taking to Twitter, Flanagan revealed the first wave of casting news that included Frank Langella, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Mark Hamill, and Carl Lumbly (with a second wave being announced tomorrow at 10 am PT). The news comes as the series is set to begin production in a few weeks. Based on a number of Poe's works, the eight-episode series is created by Flanagan, who will direct and executive produce along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures' Melinda Nishioka will co-executive produce the project. Now here's a look at what Flanagan had to say about the characters the viewers will get to meet:

This miniseries is a modern remix of some of the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe. To tell this epic tale of greed, horror, and tragedy, we have assembled the largest ensemble cast in the history of Intrepid Pictures.

Let's start at the very top. Headlining this incredible ensemble, leading this extraordinary cast as Roderick Usher, the towering patriarch of the Usher dynasty… the legendary FRANK LANGELLA.

Also front and center, reuniting with Intrepid for our fourth project together, my dear friend and invaluable collaborator, the one and only… CARLA GUGINO.

As Madeline Usher, Roderick's sister and the hidden hand of the Usher dynasty, we are thrilled to welcome the graceful, powerful, incomparable… MARY MCDONNELL.

As Poe's legendary investigator C. Auguste Dupin, we are so honored to welcome back one of my favorite past collaborators, the extraordinary… CARL LUMBLY.

And a new addition to the dark worlds of Intrepid and of Edgar Allan Poe, playing a character surprisingly at home in the shadows, we are thrilled to welcome… the iconic MARK HAMILL.

We have MANY more names to share, and will unveil the next wave tomorrow, right here at 10 am PST. Some familiar faces, some new ones, all incredible performers coming together to bring the world of Poe to life as it's never been seen before. Cannot wait to tell you more!