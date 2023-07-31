Posted in: Adult Swim, NBC, Opinion, Rick and Morty, TV, TV | Tagged: elon musk, opinion, twitter, x

The Fall of X? X No Longer Marks The Spot? Elon Musk Sign Now Down

For whatever the reason, it looks like the Elon Musk X Sign that was set atop of Twitter headquarters has been taken down.

And you want this dude to run point on getting a human colony on Mars? In another case of "new name, same drama," Twitter X owner Elon Musk continues making sure that CEO Linda Yaccarino never gets bored in her position. In case you hadn't heard, Musk had a huge lighted X sign set atop the X Corp. headquarters in San Francisco on Friday – and he made sure everyone could see it because that damn thing was bright. Of course, he also made sure that he proudly showed it off on the social media service, too. And then, Monday came – and it looks like X no longer marks Musk's spot (at least, for now). CNBC and a number of other media outlets are reporting that crews began taking down the sign earlier today – and that the sign had been completely removed by 1 pm.

Reportedly, San Francisco's Department of Building Inspections saw a number of complaints being filed against the sign, from safety & permit issues to the sign impacting the neighborhood's business life as well as residents' ability to sleep. Not long after the sign went live, San Francisco officials hit X Corp. with a notice of violation for putting up the sign without city approval – with the department claiming that X Corp. would not "provide access" to visiting inspectors. For their part, Musk's folks reportedly told city officials that the signage was a "temporary lighted sign for an event" – though whether or not the sign returns remains to be seen. But what is clear is that Musk was in some kind of mood about the city over the weekend, posting the following passive-aggressive ode to San Francisco:

Many have offered rich incentives for X (fka Twitter) to move its HQ out of San Francisco. Moreover, the city is in a doom spiral with one company after another left or leaving. Therefore, they expect X will move too. We will not. You only know who your real friends are when… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

