The Flash "Armageddon: Part 2" Promo: Can Barry Prove Despero Wrong?

After the season premiere of The CW's The Flash, the foundation of "Armageddon" became much clearer. Tony Curran's Despero has led an alien invasion to Earth to prevent Barry (Grant Gustin) from destroying it in 2031. Must be a case of mistaken identity, right? Yeah, except that Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) feels that he's telling the truth. Thankfully, Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) was there to help Barry buy some time (and offer a heartbreaking update about his old teammates) and offer some quality advice. Barry needs to show Despero who he truly is and how there's no way he would bring about the end of the world- but Despero's only giving Barry seven days to do it. This means some quality one-on-one time with Cress Williams' Jefferson Pierce aka Black Lightning might just be the very thing he needs- and based on the following promo? It is…

Here's a look at the next chapter of "Armageddon," and then we revisit the preview images for The Flash Season 8 "Armageddon: Part 2" that were released earlier this week:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash | Season 8 Episode 2 | Armageddon Pt. 2 Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LS1Lh15gos)

This time around, we have well more than dozen images from "Armageddon: Part 2" for fans to start picking over for clues. Along with new looks at Despero, we also get to see more of Cress Williams' Jefferson Pierce aka Black Lightning and Barry in the Hall of Justice, Barry having a tense conversation with Central City Police's Kristen Kramer (Carmen Moore), Caitlin aiming some serious hardware & looking wary of Barry's presence, and more:

Also joining Team Flash, The Atom, and Black Lightning for the mega-event are Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman, Chyler Leigh's Alex Danvers aka Sentinel, Kat McNamara's Mia Queen aka Green Arrow, Osric Chau's Ryan Choi aka The Atom, Tom Cavanagh's Eobard Thawne aka Reverse-Flash & Neal McDonough's Damien Darhk. Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the eighth season of The CW's The Flash, followed by the overviews for "Armageddon" Parts 2 & 3:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash | Season 8 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=toJCsaISMAw)

The Flash Season 8 Episode 2 "Armageddon: Part 2": THE FLASH SEEKS HELP FROM BLACK LIGHTNING – Despero (guest star Tony Curran) warns The Flash (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will befall the speedster and cause him to lose his mind. Once that happens, Armageddon will begin. Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry doubles down on proving his innocence but a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton) pushes him to the edge and sends him to seek counsel from Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza. The Flash Season 8 Episode 3 "Armageddon, Part 3": BLACK LIGHTNING, RYAN WILDER, ALEX DANVERS, AND RYAN CHOI APPEAR – Barry (Grant Gustin) meets Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) at the Hall of Justice after things take a dire turn with Despero (guest star Tony Curran). Iris (Candice Patton) suspects something is off with Despero's vision of the future so she seeks help from a powerful ally. Javicia Leslie, Chyler Leigh, and Osric Chau guest star. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen.