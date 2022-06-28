The Flash: Candice Patton Set for Season 9; New S08 Finale Trailer

A double-shot of good news to report this afternoon regarding The CW's Grant Gustin & Candice Patton-starring The Flash. First, we have a new, extended trailer for this week's eighth season finale, S08E20 "Negative, Part Two" with a ton more focus on Barry's (Gustin) inevitable throwdown with Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) aka Reverse-Flash. But before we get to that, some excellent news with TVLine reporting that Patton has signed a new deal to return for the upcoming ninth season,

Here's a look back at the official preview images released for this week's season-ender (followed by the official episode overview and the new, extended trailer released this afternoon):

The Flash Season 8 Episode 20 "Negative, Part Two": SEASON FINALE – With The Flash (Grant Gustin) still reeling from everything that just happened, the rest of the team rallies to support him when he needs it the most. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Candace Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Superman and Lois, You, Riverdale), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Eureka), and Sarah Schechter (Batwoman, You, Riverdale).