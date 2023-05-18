The Flash: Carlos Valdes on Missing Series Finale; Cisco/Kamilla Hopes The Flash star Carlos Valdes shared why he wasn't able to make the series finale and his hopes for Cisco & Kamilla's future.

With less than a week to go until the series finale of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash hits our screens, fans of both the show and the Arrowverse are preparing themselves for a whole lot of goodbyes and serious kicks to the feels. Part of that will come from the familiar faces who return, as well as any easter eggs that reference how things are going with any number of familiar faces from back when The CW was a real network. One person who the fans have been hoping to see return is Carlos Valdes' (Up Here) Cisco Ramon, the show's original tech genius and the superhero Vibe. Valdes would play the role over the course of seven seasons, eventually departing for a "happily ever after" (we hope) with his girlfriend, Kamilla (Victoria Park). Although he "did consider" returning for the finale, Valdes explained why it wouldn't have been possible.

"I did consider it. Honestly, there was no way to make it happen with regards to my schedule and just all the different creative ventures and life circumstances that I was trying to juggle at that time," Valdes explained during a feature story from EW on the long-running series' final run. "I couldn't really make it work, which was really heartbreaking to me because I thought, if I decided to step away from the show, at the very least, I have to be there for the finale to round this thing out and to really honor the full circle-ness of it. It was really heartbreaking to not be able to make it work."

But even though he can't be there in person, Valdes has high hopes for how things are turning our for his on-screen alter ego. "Cisco deserves the very best. Cisco deserves happiness. And I think more than anything, Cisco deserves a successful romantic life," Valdes shared (and we think a lot of fans would agree). "I'd love to see him really be rewarded in so far as his relationship with Kamilla paying off. I don't know if that means a wedding or something like that, but he had so many romantic tribulations throughout the course of the show; it would be nice just to see him really earn that payoff because he's a softie and he's a romantic. I feel like he deserves to get his."

The Flash Series Finale "A New World, Part Four" Preview

The Flash Season 9 Episode 13 "A New World, Part Four": THE FINAL RUN – The Flash (Grant Gustin), the fastest man alive, is tasked with his greatest challenge yet, to save the timeline and save existence. Friends old and new gather for an epic battle to save Central City… one last time. The episode was written by Eric Wallace & Sam Chalsen and directed by Vanessa Parise.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).