The Flash: Grant Gustin Now Officially Finished with Arrowverse Series He may have wrapped filming & hung up his costume, but today was Grant Gustin's official last day working on The CW's The Flash.

Arrowverse fans are in for something special with this week's episode of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash. Because S09E09 "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To" sees Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, David Ramsey's John Diggle/Spartan; Keiynan Lonsdale's Wally West/Kid Flash; and Sendhil Ramamurthy's Ramsey Rosso/ Bloodwork back on our screens – and with Panabaker directing. To say that viewers will be combing over every second of the episode for easter egg clues to what's going on in the greater Arrowverse would be a painfully obvious understatement. But just in case folks need a little help getting in the mood, Panabaker shared some geat looks behind the scenes to show how it all came together. But before we get to that… we need to pause an honor an important moment. Because as powerfully impactful as it was to see Gustin wrap filming & hang up his suit, today actually marks his final day with the character. As you can see from the screencaps below, Gustin posted a selfie video to let everyone know that he had just wrapped his final ADR session for the series – making it Gustin actual, 100& legit "final day."

"The episode I directed for Season 9 of [The Flash] airs on Wednesday, and I am extremely proud of this one," Panabaker began the caption to her Instagram post, sharing some looks behind the scene of this week's episode. "The script by Emily & Sam was stellar, every department kicked ass, and the cast can't be beat. I loved getting to tell this story and honor the Arrowverse and the many character and storylines featured in this episode. I hope you all enjoy!" Now, here's a look at the actual post, followed by a look at our previews of the season's next two chapters:

The Flash Season 9 Eps. 9 & 10 Previews

The Flash Season 9 Episode 9 "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To": HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BARRY; STEPHEN AMELL, DAVID RAMSEY, KEIYNAN LONSDALE AND SENDHIL RAMAMURTHY GUEST STAR – Team Flash throws a surprise birthday party for Barry (Grant Gustin), but things go terribly awry when Ramsey Rosso (Sendhil Ramamurthy) crashes the festivities. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi. Now, here's a look at the preview images & episode trailer for "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To":

The Flash Season 9 Episode 10 "A New World, Part One": LIVE IN THE MOMENT – As Iris (Candice Patton) receives word of a career milestone, Barry (Grant Gustin) is suddenly nowhere to be found. In trying to get back home, Barry runs across many familiar faces. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) continues to figure out her powers, and Chester (Brandon McKnight) works on a suit for Allegra (Kayla Compton). Showrunner Eric Wallace directed the episode, written by Wallace & Thomas Pound.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).