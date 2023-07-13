Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

Friendship Blooms Between Adam Cole and MJF on AEW Dynamite

The Chadster's dives deep into the unnatural bonding between Adam Cole and MJF on AEW Dynamite! A tumultuous tag team creation leaves true fans cheesed off! 😡👊🥴

Welcome back, true wrestling fans! 👋 The Chadster has some SERIOUS beef 😡 with what went down on AEW Dynamite last night. There was a cringe-inducing 🙈 attempt to sell Adam Cole and MJF as the new 'it' tag team. Auughh man! So unfair! Their sudden BFF status reeks of a poor storyline that Tony Khan put together just to cheese off The Chadster. 😒

In an utterly atrocious and somewhat perverse display 🤢, a video package rolled, showing Adam Cole and MJF in a bar, engaging in frat boy antics – doing shots, and consorting with women, an obvious shot at The Chadster's sexual impotence. The scene soon shifted to Cole's scantily-furnished apartment, where the duo settled in for game night with a round of AEW Fight Forever. As if THAT wasn't enough (and it really was enough, readers, trust The Chadster), they decided to comfort each other over their common loneliness. The Chadster could feel his White Claw rising up against that saccharine-sweet bonding. 🤮

Then they had the gall – the absolute audacity – to saunter over to the ring for a match against Big Bill and The Machine Brian Cage. As soon as their theme music hit, The Chadster knew Tony Khan was once again taking aim. 🎯 Adam Cole and MJF, touted as the company's top talents, were repeatedly shown trying to body slam Big Bill. At each failed attempt, a piece of The Chadster's love for wrestling fell apart. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. They were literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back with their lackluster, slapstick performance. 🗡️😞

To add insult to injury, the end saw Adam Cole and MJF parading around, as if their disgraceful display was worthy of praise, baiting the crowd with "Better Than You BayBay" chants. It's clear as day that they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

In between all these letdowns, The Chadster encountered a truly spooky experience. 🦇 The Chadster was penning an email to the unbiased legend Ariel Helwani about last night's fiasco. Suddenly, the sweet tunes of Smash Mouth blared from The Chadster's phone – a song from The Chadster's carefully curated "Anthems for WWE Lovers" mix, even though The Chadster had his phone set to "do not disturb." The shock caused The Chadster to spill his White Claw all over his keyboard. 😱🌊 Was it the doing of that man obsessed with The Chadster, Tony Khan? 🤷‍♂️ All The Chadster knows is that nothing, not even his favorite "All Star" ringtone, is safe anymore with Tony Khan even meddling with The Chadster's notification settings.

The Chadster is horrified about the direction in which Tony Khan is steering AEW. From a poorly executed tag-team setup to entirely disrespectful matches, this wasn't a memorable AEW Dynamite episode. It's not only disrespectful to loyal wrestling fans, but it's also a blow to the gut of the wrestling business itself. All expectantly waiting, unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger probably cringed along with The Chadster last night. 🥴

Until Tony Khan realizes his tactics aren't fooling anyone, The Chadster will continue to point out these glaring issues. 💪 Let's hope for a WWE-style miracle on the next episode of AEW Dynamite. For now, The Chadster needs to drive his adorable Mazda Miata to Best Buy to get a new keyboard. 😓 Thanks a lot, Tony Khan!

I'll never forget the day I body slammed the 500 pound Big Bill in front of 90k screaming fans in the Saskatoon Silverdom with my brochacho Adam Cole, Brother. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

