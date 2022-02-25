The Flash S08E07 Overview: CCPD Invaded; Barry & Kramer Go "Die Hard"?

Between waiting for the official word on a ninth season of the long-running Arrowverse series and news that Rick Cosnett would be returning as Eddie Thawne for a multi-episode arc this season (and don't get us started on that "The CW's for sale" buzz), it's safe to say that things have been pretty busy in The Flash universe. When you consider we still have about two weeks still to go until "Impulsive Excessive Disorder" on March 9 (on its new home, Wednesday nights), we can only imagine what's still to come. And speaking of what's to come, we already know that the return episode finds Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) enrolling in "Barry Allen 101" as they look to fix the serious time issues in play from just before the midseason break. But what about after that? Thankfully, the network has released an overview for S08E07 "Lockdown" and it looks like Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kramer (Carmen Moore) are going to have to go "Die Hard" when the CCPD finds itself under attack. And that's only the beginning, as you're about to see in the following overview for the March 16th episode:

The Flash Season 8 Episode 7 "Lockdown": SIT TIGHT-When a criminal invades the CCPD, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) must trust and rely on each other if they are going to make it out safely. Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) learns a valuable lesson while out with Snow and Mark (guest star Jon Cor). The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Christina M. Walker.

Now check out the official trailer "Journey"- where saving the day takes a moment. But being a hero? That takes a lifetime…

The Flash Season 8 Episode 6 "Impulsive Excessive Disorder": THE FLASH ZOOMS TO WEDNESDAY NIGHTS – Picking up where season 7 left off, after returning home from a visit for their parent's vow renewal, Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) quickly realize that things are not exactly as they left them. The duo race to repair any fissures in the timeline and restore everything back to the way it is supposed to be. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Thomas Pound.

And speaking of the upcoming series return, we learned that Mika Abdalla (Project Mc², Sex Appeal) would be joining the cast this season in the role of Tinya Wazzo. The reluctant meta-teenager finds their life turned upside down after years of successfully hiding in plain sight when she becomes the subject of Iris West-Allen's (Candice Patton) latest investigation for CC Citizen Media. Soon, Wazzo is thrust into a dangerous world she never knew existed—one that will change her life forever. So why is this important? Because while Abdalla's Wazzo has no superhero designation at this time, the character has quite a history on the DC Comics side. Wazzo is known as Phantom Girl (and also Apparition, depending on where you are with DC's 183 timeline reboots and readjustments), a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes from the far-flung 30th & 31st centuries. Again, there's nothing on the Arrowverse side to signal the debut of the Legion any time soon, but it's definitely something worth staying tuned over.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, with Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace executive produce. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.