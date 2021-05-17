The Flash Season 7 E10 Preview: Can Barry Teach Alexa How To Survive?

With two more episodes left in the "Third Graphic Novel" of The CW's The Flash Season 7, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), and the rest of Team Flash are racing against time to get a handle on "Nora" before things go from bad to worse. That means Iris will have to dig even deeper to discover the truth about Psych (Ennis Esme) while Barry and the crew looks to other forces and familiar faces to help stop "Nora" who makes some moves of her own- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Family Matters, Part 1."

The Flash Season 7, Episode 10 "Family Matters, Part 1": PSYCH THREATENS IRIS – Iris (Candice Patton) is pushed to the limit as she seeks to uncover the mysterious truth about Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer). Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) initiates a new training system, that could potentially backfire, with devastating consequences. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) make life-altering decisions. Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Emily Palizzi.

After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash's adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)… Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he'll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team—and his marriage—apart.

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.