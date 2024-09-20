Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- Recap Film Hitting Theatres in December

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening-, a recap film of the hit anime's first season, is coming to North American theatres on December 6th.

Crunchyroll has acquired North American and select international theatrical rights for Solo Leveling -ReAwakening, a cinematic fan experience that combines a recap of the first season of the anime sensation Solo Leveling, adapted from the best-selling Korean webtoon, with a special sneak peek of the first two episodes of the highly anticipated second season.

Solo Leveling takes place over a decade since a gate that connects this world and another dimension suddenly appeared on Earth, and some people's latent superhuman powers awakened. These hunters use their superhuman powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates to make a living, and Sung Jinwoo, a hunter of the lowest rank, is considered the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind. One day, he encounters a double dungeon, a high-level dungeon hidden inside a low-level one.

In front of a severely wounded Jinwoo, a mysterious quest window pops up. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to take on the quest, which makes him the only person who can level up his powers by himself. Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- features a catch-up recap of the first season coupled with an exclusive sneak peek of the first two episodes of the highly anticipated second season in one momentous theatrical fan experience.

Solo Leveling is animated by acclaimed A-1 Pictures (Sword Art Online), with motion graphics by Production I.G (Attack on Titan, PSYCHO-PASS). The series is directed by Shunsuke Nakashige (Sword Art Online). Additional staff credits include music by Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan) and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (K-pop band), character design by Tomoko Sudo, and monster design by Hirotaka Tokuda.

The anime series Solo Leveling is adapted from the best-selling Korean web novel written by Chugong, which was later adapted into a webtoon and manhwa in 2018, with illustrations by DUBU. The first season of Solo Leveling debuted globally on Crunchyroll on January 6, 2024, with a second season coming in January 2025.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will bring Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- to theaters in the United States and Canada on December 6, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!