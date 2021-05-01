The Flash Season 7 Episode 8 Preview: Can Caitlin Save Frost In Time?

Even after recording Mark Blaine aka Chillblaine's (Jon Cor) confession that he attempted to set her up for the robbery and murder that he committed, "The People V. Killer Frost" is still ready to move forward starting with next week's new episode of The CW's The Flash. Kramer (Carmen Moore) is looking to take a potential threat off the street for good- which means Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) is going to have to do whatever it takes to save her. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Speed Force Nora (Michelle Harrison) learn that there's much more going on (and much more at stake) than either of them realize- as you'll see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for next week's episode.

The Flash Season 7, Episode 8 "The People V. Killer Frost": CAITLIN FIGHTS TO CLEAR FROST – With Frost (Danielle Panabaker) facing an unjust punishment for her past crimes, Caitlin goes to great lengths to save her sister. Meanwhile, Barry's (Grant Gustin) efforts to protect Speed Force Nora (guest star Michelle Harrison) leads to a shocking discovery. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash's adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)… Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he'll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team—and his marriage—apart.

