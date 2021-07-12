The Flash Season 7: Jordan Fisher on Impulse, Bart/Nora Dynamic & More

This week's episode of The CW's The Flash is special for a number of reasons. First, it's the penultimate episode for the seventh season. Then there's the fact that "Heart of the Matter, Part 1" also marks the milestone 150th episode for the long-running Arrowverse series. But most of all, the episode finds Nora aka XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) traveling back for a family reunion with Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton)- and she's bringing Bart aka Impulse (Jordan Fisher) with her. Now with only a day to go until his debut, Fisher is covering a wide range of topics with EW (check out the full interview here)- but in the following highlights, Fisher discusses why he's an Impulse fan, what he took from the Barry/Iris dynamic to help him with his portrayal, what it was like trying the suit on for the first time, and what viewers can expect from Nora and Bart working together.

After a Deep Dive Into the Character, Fisher Was "1,000 Percent" an Impulse Fan: "What I found, honestly, is that Impulse is 1,000 percent one of my all-time favorite superheroes. I think that there's so much real-life, actual humanity in Bart that we can all relate to. I think his impulsivity is something people either have in spades or wish they had more of. I think that his compassion, his love, his heart for his family, how much fun he has being a superhero — that's the thing that's probably so relatable, that you can really sink your teeth into. The fact that this dude is one of the fastest people in the history of mankind and can do all these really, really cool things and he's as young as he is. He knows that he is so cool! [Laughs] He knows what he can do is awesome, and he has fun with it. When you watch Impulse fight, he's laughing and smiling and cracking jokes. He's like, 'Watch this real quick!' and then jumps off the wall and flips in the air and does parkour. You know when you have superpowers in your dreams or what have you, when you're just having fun, that is what I imagine Bart would be like in real life.

Grant Gustin's Barry Allen and Candice Patton's Iris West-Allen Were Key to Playing Bart: "The thing that was most exciting for me, honestly, was seeing the dynamic between Barry and Iris. Like catching up on the show, figuring out what this is, and seeing little physical traits and characteristics and mannerisms, and things that they do with each other and how they are both individually as people [and] as mom and dad to Bart. That was the most exciting thing for me to watch and to ingest and really think about as I'm building out this character and doing the breakdown of what I want to do. Like how can I take a little bit of what Grant is doing with Barry and what he did in his past? What can I take from Candice's interpretation of Iris? How can I make these things kind of [like] mom and dad so that as people are watching, they can pick up on little things that are familiar to them?"

So How Did It Feel for Fisher to Put on Impulse's Suit for the First Time? "A dream. [Laughs] I took so many pictures and videos on my phone, like sending them to my wife like, 'Look at this, I'm a superhero! I'm an actual superhero.' I had these dreams of answering the door with my Impulse suit on, on Halloween and handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. This has got to be one of the coolest things to do as an actor. It's not the most comfortable thing in the world, I guarantee you that, but it feels cool."

To Describe Bart and Nora's Dynamic, Think Pixar: "Probably like 'The Incredibles', it's siblings first. It's not partners-in-crime first. And that's what informs a lot of the decisions that they make and how they function together, fight together, and play together. It's unconditional support for sure at the end of the day. If either of us in trouble, we're going to throw our bodies in front of them. That sibling-first mentality is really helpful for them, but it also can impede on things as well, which you'll see in terms of the dynamic. Bart is the annoying little brother. 'Why do you exist?' is kind of like what comes from Nora's brain whenever Bart enters the room, and at the end of the day, she loves him so much and would do anything for him. We get to see a little of that as well, which I'm excited about."

The Flash Season 7, Episode 17 "Heart of the Matter, Part 1": XS AND IMPULSE SURPRISE BARRY AND IRIS IN THE 150TH EPISODE OF "THE FLASH" – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) greet their future children, XS (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher), only for a shocking secret to threaten their new familial harmony. Meanwhile, the Godspeed war intensifies and threatens to destroy Central City. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Lauren Barnett.

