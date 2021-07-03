The Flash Season 7 "P.O.W." Preview: John Diggle Comes Bearing Gifts

So things have been looking good for The CW's The Flash lately, on both sides of the camera. Even though the long-running Arrowverse has bid farewell to Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh this season, fans can look forward to seeing Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, and Danielle Panabaker joining Grant Gustin for Season 8 (tying the series with Arrow, which raises the question…). While back in Central City, Team Flash is about to get some serious help with its Godspeeds problem in the form of A.R.G.U.S. Agent John Diggle aka guest star David Ramsey. And from the looks of things, Diggle is taking time out from his headaches (hey, it's not easy being "green") to come bearing gifts that could just turn the tide. Here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for next Tuesday's episode "P.O.W.":

The Flash Season 7 Episode 16 "P.O.W.": DAVID RAMSEY GUEST STARS – John Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) arrives in Central City with a weapon to help Barry (Grant Gustin) stop the Godspeed War. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Ultraviolet's (guest star Alexa Baraja Plante) new bond is put to the ultimate test, while Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Kristin Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) are hunted by a former colleague of hers. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Dan Fisk.

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

