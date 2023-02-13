The Flash Season 9 E09 Fight Scene "Homage" to Arrow Action: Panabaker The CW's The Flash star/S09E09 director Danielle Panabaker teased the upcoming episode, including its fight scene "homage" to Arrow.

When your ninth & final season consists of only 13 episodes, every episode matters. And that's never been truer than with The CW's Grant Gustin (Barry Allen), Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen) & Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow)-starring The Flash. Between the show's creative team looking to wrap up its storylines and the expectations that fans have to get some kind of Arrowverse closure, there's a ton to squeeze in with little time to do it. That said, we would be lying if we said that a ton of fans have their radars set for the Panabaker-directed ninth episode, which sees the return of Arrow stars Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen) & David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), as well as Keiyan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash) and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork). Speaking with TVLine, Panabaker (who will also see some developments in her new character during the episode) is clueing fans in on what they can expect.

Of course, when costumed folks meet up, there tends to be this natural instinct to fight. Should we be expecting a spandex smackdown? "There is [a fight]," Panabaker shared, followed by a very intriguing tease. "And my understanding is that one of the stunts we did was one of the biggest stunts that has ever been done on 'Flash.'" But the fight scene looks to do more than just raise the bar on Arrowverse action. Panabaker revealed that it's "a fight sequence that was my homage to the incredible fight sequences that they did on 'Arrow' all those years. So, it's a packed, full episode, absolutely." So between the action and the Barry (Gustin) & Oliver reunion, what kind of reaction is the director expecting from viewers? "There won't be a dry eye in the house at the end of that episode. It's extremely emotional."

The Flash Season 9 Episode 2 "Hear No Evil": NEW KID IN TOWN – Barry (Gustin) feels guilty for what happened to Caitlin, and Mark (Jon Cor) comes up with a plan which makes everyone skeptical. Meanwhile, Red Death looms in Central City and commands that failure is not an option. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) asks Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) to make a choice which leads Cecile to think about the greater good. Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) take a step in a new direction. Lastly, old friends pay an unexpected visit to S.T.A.R. Labs. Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Kristen Kim.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 3 "Rogues of War": ON THE MOVE – Barry (Gustin) and Iris (Patton) start to put together the pieces of what's happening in Central City and believe they know what the Rogues are after. Team Flash works together and recruits some unlikely allies to help, and the plan does not go as Team Flash expects. Meanwhile, Allegra (Compton) does her best to avoid having a conversation with Chester (McKnight). Brenton Spencer directed the episode, with a story by Sam Chalsen and written by Jeff Hersch & Jess Carson.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 4 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 1": LET THERE BE DARKNESS – The Flash (Gustin) is forced to make an impossible choice. With the power out in the city, Team Flash calls upon the Rogue Squad to help as Iris (Patton) is visited by an old friend. Joe (Martin) and Cecile (Nicolet) work on finding a balance. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert & Emily Palizzi.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), and Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS).