The Flash Season 9 Ep. 10: John Wesley Shipp Returns; S09E12 Overview John Wesley Shipp returns in The Flash Season 9 Ep. 10 trailer (and he's not alone); a look at the penultimate episode (S09E12) was released.

This week's action-packed and emotional episode of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash saw the return of Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, David Ramsey's John Diggle/Spartan; Keiynan Lonsdale's Wally West/Kid Flash; and Sendhil Ramamurthy's Ramsey Rosso/ Bloodwork to our screens. And as far as the "Arrowverse" goes, there was a lot to love and appreciate by the time the end credits rolled. But the parade of familiar faces isn't over, as you're about to see in the following trailer for "A New World, Part One," the beginning of the ninth & final "graphic novel" cycle. Because John Wesley Shipp is back, and it would appear right on time because Barry (Gustin) is lost and having issues getting back home. Plus, we have an official overview of the series' penultimate episode, "A New World, Part Three."

The Flash Season 9 Episodes 10 & 11 Previews

The Flash Season 9 Episode 10 "A New World, Part One": LIVE IN THE MOMENT – As Iris (Candice Patton) receives word of a career milestone, Barry (Grant Gustin) is suddenly nowhere to be found. In trying to get back home, Barry runs across many familiar faces. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) continues to figure out her powers, and Chester (Brandon McKnight) works on a suit for Allegra (Kayla Compton). Showrunner Eric Wallace directed the episode, written by Wallace & Thomas Pound.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 11 "A New World, Part Two": BELIEVE IN THE IMPOSSIBLE; KAYLA COMPTON DIRECTS – Iris (Candice Patton) is alarmed by Barry's (Grant Gustin) disappearance, and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) assures her everything will be ok, but does she know that for certain? Team Flash is affected by a mysterious substance, and Khione (Danielle Panabaker) develops a better understanding of what she can and cannot control. Kayla Compton directed the episode with story by Lauren Fields and teleplay by Kristen Kim.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 12 "A New World, Part Three": THE EXTRAORDINARY; JESSICA PARKER KENNEDY AND RICK COSNETT GUEST STAR – Team Flash works together to figure out how to protect Barry (Grant Gustin), all while being very careful who they trust. Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is skeptical of the plan after an unsuccessful attempt. Khione's (Danielle Panabaker) confidence in Chester (Brandon McKnight) enables him to convince Cecile to try one more time. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler and & Sarah Tarkoff

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom