Blue Period: Netflix Anime Beautiful & Inspiring Slice-Of-Life: Review

I stumbled upon Netflix's Blue Period by mistake this weekend, and what a magical mistake it was. First thing's first: I am upset no one had recommended me this anime before. That said, I am so glad I clicked on it because, for the following hours after that, I was enthralled and unable to stop watching until I binged the whole season. It is a beautifully magical and inspiring anime that fell into my life at the right moment when I think I needed it most.

Blue Period follows Yatora Yaguchi, a bored, hard-working high schooler lacking in passion. He stumbles upon a beautiful piece of art that reframes his thoughts on Art and life. He finds himself wanting to go to a University of Art and starts working toward chasing his dream. In the process, he discovers Art is as complex as life is as he sulks into burnout and depression. He discovers himself through art and starts appreciating life and his relationships. Yatora starts enjoying life and also seeing the darkness within it.

The anime touches upon many serious subjects without taking them lightly or treating them flippantly. After the pandemic hit, I found creating art had been incredibly rough for me, I find myself being insanely critical or putting it off because every idea comes with millions of thoughts that plague my mind with what-ifs and scenarios that take my breath away and make me lightheaded with anxiety. I found Yatora to be one of the most relatable characters I have ever seen in an anime and at moments it just filled me with such emotions I could not help but cry. Through Blue Period I remembered how much I love art and how despite all the details and competition it is about two things mainly: trial and error; and having fun.

I love the character arc Yatora goes through. Even though he was considered a "delinquent" he was still such a thoughtful boy. I also liked how respectful he was of Yuka's pronouns. Their relationship throughout the show is what I loved the most about this anime and how Yatora grows as a friend after being called out. It shows tremendous strength when you one is willing to accept and understand how ignorant one can be. It also shows how humble Yatora has become. One of my favorite moments was the scene where Yatora and Yuka are painting themselves naked separated by a partition as they each bare their souls to one another. It was so intimate and a show of trust and friendship that also showed how much art can help in communicating how one truly feels. It helps at times words cannot.

I really enjoyed Blue Period. As I mentioned above, it really fell into my life at the time I needed it most and reminded me how special art is in my life. I also loved how it dealt with the subjects of stress and depression. It really hit home how lack of confidence and depression can take a toll on someone, as well as stress. I was shocked at how seriously these subjects were represented and made me love this anime even more. I hope we get another season of it. I found this anime incredibly motivating with very strong characters. I will definitely start looking for the manga to start catching up in the meantime.

