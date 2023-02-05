The Flash Season 9: Stephen Amell Return "Not Throwing Out" Arrow End The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace had some interesting things to share/tease about Stephen Amell's return to the Arrowverse for its final run.

After updating our previews of S09E01 "Wednesday Ever After," S09E02 "Hear No Evil" & S09E03 "Rogues of War" earlier today, we're back to checking in to see what showrunner Eric Wallace had to say about the long-running Arrowverse series' final run to pass along this update on what's ahead for The CW's Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen) & Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow)-starring The Flash. Previously, we covered Wallace debunking a fan theory about how the Arrowverse series will end for Barry (Gustin). This time around, Wallace is discussing the news that came damn close to breaking social media for Arrowverse fans with The Flash Podcast's Andy Behbakht and Tatiana Hullender. In the wide-ranging first of a two-part exclusive interview (with the second part hitting after the season opener premieres), Wallace drops some interesting rhetorical questions to tease the importance of Amell's return before throwing us a clue or two.

"That's [reason for Amell's return] one spoiler I can't go near because that's the event of all events, other than the series finale," Wallace explained. "That's going to be crazy. This is probably the biggest thing that can happen in the Arrowverse; the return of Stephen Amell. The question is, who is he? Is he the Green Arrow? Is he the Spectre? Is he Oliver Queen? Is he none of the above? Where did he come from? I really don't want to spoil anything there of his return. First of all, it's funny; it's just laugh-out-loud funny. But at the end of it, I cried watching the cut. I've seen the cut of the episode. It reduced me to tears at the end; that's the only kind of spoiler I can give. Get ready for a very emotional ride…"

While Wallace was careful not to drop specific details about what brings Amell back to the Arrowverse (in whichever persona he will be appearing in), he did make it clear that whatever goes down will honor what went down at the end of Amell's foundational series. "OK, here's your spoiler [laughs] – [it's] one that honors what happened at the end of 'Arrow.' We're not throwing out the series finale of Arrow; let me assure you of that. Don't worry about that. This is moving forward with us still honoring the past," Wallace explained. "It's funny; there's a great scene between Grant and Stephen together; they have that chemistry. When you see him, and you write the joke in the script that they're supposed to say – when I just watched it yesterday, I laughed out loud! Because Stephen's delivery was so spot on. It was like a day hadn't passed. It was like, 'Oh, wow, is this a crossover? Is this Arrow 8×11 mixed with Flash 9×09?' It felt like no time has passed, which is exactly what you want."

The Flash S09E01 "Wednesday Ever After" & S09E02 "Hear No Evil"

The Flash Season 9 Episode 1 "Wednesday Ever After": SEASON PREMIERE – Barry (Gustin) creates a map book to guide him and Iris (Patton) throughout their future in order to keep her safe, but the results are not what he expected, and instead, they relive the same day over and over again. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) has a heart-to-heart with Cecile (Danielle Nicolet). A new big bad is introduced to Team Flash, and friends and foes, old and new, begin to descend upon Central City. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with the story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Thomas Pound & Sarah Tarkoff.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 2 "Hear No Evil": NEW KID IN TOWN – Barry (Gustin) feels guilty for what happened to Caitlin, and Mark (Jon Cor) comes up with a plan which makes everyone skeptical. Meanwhile, Red Death looms in Central City and commands that failure is not an option. Joe (Martin) asks Cecile (Nicolet) to make a choice which leads Cecile to think about the greater good. Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) take a step in a new direction. Lastly, old friends pay an unexpected visit to S.T.A.R. Labs. Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Kristen Kim.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 3 "Rogues of War": ON THE MOVE – Barry (Gustin) and Iris (Patton) start to put together the pieces of what's happening in Central City and believe they know what the Rogues are after. Team Flash works together and recruits some unlikely allies to help, and the plan does not go as Team Flash expects. Meanwhile, Allegra (Compton) does her best to avoid having a conversation with Chester (McKnight). Brenton Spencer directed the episode, with a story by Sam Chalsen and written by Jeff Hersch & Jess Carson.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), and Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS).