The Flash Showrunner Puts to Rest Arrowverse Series Finale Fan Theory The Flash Showrunner/EP Eric Wallace is putting to rest one fan theory out there about how Barry's (Grant Gustin) final run is going to end.

It's hard to believe it, but we're now down to only days until the ninth & final season of The CW's Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen) & Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow)-starring The Flash kicks off its run. And with it not just being the final season but also the final word on the "Arrowverse," there are a lot of fans who've been keeping their dumpster fires of random speculation raging regarding how it's all going to end. Thankfully, we have series showrunner Eric Wallace and The Flash Podcast's Andy Behbakht and Tatiana Hullender around to help separate fact from wishful thinking. In the wide-ranging first of a two-part exclusive interview (with the second part hitting after the season opener premieres), Wallace addressed the theory making the social media rounds that Gustin's Barry Allen won't have the happiest of happy endings. Instead of a promising future, some believe that Barry will eventually become the lightning bolt that strikes him back at the beginning of the series, essentially setting the cycle into play once again. It's definitely a very interesting theory – but is it one that's in play for the final season?

"I can tell you that's not happening because I didn't even know about that. That's interesting," Wallace shared when presented with the theory. "No, that's not the ending; it will be a happy ending. We want people to be crying with tears of joy. It'll be a lot of tears and a lot of bittersweet memories, and a lot of old faces; hopefully, fingers crossed." And even when mentioning "old faces," Wallace makes a point to cautiously temper expectations based on some everyday realities. "We have to check people's schedules. I don't want to get people too excited. There's a lot of balls to juggle, and a lot of people have been doing other things. They've moved on, and it's not as easy. Wanting something isn't enough. Making it actually be a reality sometimes is the unfortunate fact that we just can't accomplish it due to schedule. Talk to me in six months now, and we'll see where we got."

The Flash S09E01 "Wednesday Ever After" & S09E02 "Hear No Evil"

The Flash Season 9 Episode 1 "Wednesday Ever After": SEASON PREMIERE – Barry (Gustin) creates a map book to guide him and Iris (Patton) throughout their future in order to keep her safe, but the results are not what he expected, and instead, they relive the same day over and over again. Joe (Martin) has a heart-to-heart with Cecile (Nicolet). A new big bad is introduced to Team Flash, and friends and foes, old and new, begin to descend upon Central City. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with the story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Thomas Pound & Sarah Tarkoff.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 2 "Hear No Evil": NEW KID IN TOWN – Barry (Gustin) feels guilty for what happened to Caitlin, and Mark (Cor) comes up with a plan which makes everyone skeptical. Meanwhile, Red Death looms in Central City and commands that failure is not an option. Joe (Martin) asks Cecile (Nicolet) to make a choice which leads Cecile to think about the greater good. Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) take a step in a new direction. Lastly, old friends pay an unexpected visit to S.T.A.R. Labs. Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Kristen Kim.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time. Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), and Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS).