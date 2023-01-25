The Flash Season 9: The CW Releases Extended "Final Run" Trailer With the Arrowverse series returning on February 8th, here's the extended "Final Run" trailer for The CW's The Flash Season 9.

Thanks to the fine folks over at CW18 Milwaukee, we were treated to a Twitter look at the "Final Run" extended trailer last week. But with all due respect to Elon Musk's social media sandbox, it's not quite the same as having a chance to see Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen), Danielle Panabaker-(Caitlin Snow), and the rest of "Team Flash" in glorious, officially authorized HD. And when you're talking about a ninth & final season that sees Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), and Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow) all joining in on the action, you don't want to miss a thing When The CW's The Flash returns next month.

With the Arrowverse series kicking off its final run on February 8th, here's a look at the official trailer for The CW's The Flash (followed by overviews for the season and S09E01 "Wednesday Ever After"):

The Flash Season 9 Episode 1 "Wednesday Ever After" Overview

The Flash Season 9 Episode 1 "Wednesday Ever After": SEASON PREMIERE – Barry (Gustin) creates a map book to guide him and Iris (Patton) throughout their future in order to keep her safe, but the results are not what he expected, and instead, they relive the same day over and over again. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) has a heart-to-heart with Cecile (Danielle Nicolet). A new big bad is introduced to Team Flash, and friends and foes, old and new, begin to descend upon Central City. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with the story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Thomas Pound & Sarah Tarkoff.

Season 9 Official Overview & Trailers

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time." Now, here's a look back at the original, shorter trailer that was previously-released: