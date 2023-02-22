The Flash Star Shares Javicia Leslie Look with Interesting S09 Teases During a takeover of The Flash Instagram account, Jon Cor shared a new look at Javicia Leslie that included some interesting Season 9 teases.

With only hours to go until S09E03 "Rogues of War" hits our screens, actor Jon Cor (Mark Blaine / Chillblaine) has taken over the show's Instagram account to share some behind-the-scenes looks at the ninth & final season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash S09E05. And here's why it's important to keep your radar tuned onto those sorts of things because every now and then, you get a clue or two to feed your raging dumpster fires of random speculation. In the image that Cor shared on the show's official Instagram Stories, we get a better look at Leslie's sweet blonde streak as Red Death, but it's what Cor wrote that grabbed our attention. As Cor writes, the image was clearly cropped enough to eliminate some folks & some details that might might be ripe with spoilers. And then there's that last question about looking like he's abducting them, which leaves a lot to speculate about. Could Mark end up being a season "big bad" over his rage & grief over lost Panabaker's Caitlin? Here's a look:

The Flash S09E03, S09E04 & S09E05 Images, Overviews & More!

The Flash Season 9 Episode 3 "Rogues of War": ON THE MOVE – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) start to put together the pieces of what's happening in Central City and believe they know what the Rogues are after. Team Flash works together and recruits some unlikely allies to help, and the plan does not go as Team Flash expects. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) does her best to avoid having a conversation with Chester (Brandon McKnight). Brenton Spencer directed the episode, with a story by Sam Chalsen and written by Jeff Hersch & Jess Carson.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 4 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 1": LET THERE BE DARKNESS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) is forced to make an impossible choice. With the power out in the city, Team Flash calls upon the Rogue Squad to help as Iris (Candice Patton) is visited by an old friend. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) work on finding a balance. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert & Emily Palizzi.

The Flash Season 9 Episode 5 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 2": THE ERA OF THE RED DEATH – As the Red Death wreaks havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) come up with a plan and turn to Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) for help. Barry is faced with what he thinks was his greatest mistake, and the Red Death's greatest success. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) wants to help Team Flash, but Barry can't risk losing her. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) gives Barry a very much needed pep talk. Rachel Talalay directed the episode with story by Jonathan Butler and teleplay by Dan Fisk.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).