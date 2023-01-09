The Flash: Stephen Amell Video Covers "Surreal" Arrowverse Return In a video, Stephen Amell (Arrow) discussed how "surreal" it felt returning to the Arrowverse for the final season of The CW's The Flash.

With less than a month to go until The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash kicks off its final run, the growing list of names joining the cast for a proper Arrowverse send-off continues to impress. We have Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), and Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow)… not too shabby, right? And that means viewers should expect a lot packed into those final 13 episodes.

The video was filmed in Vancouver, with Amell there to film his episode of the final season. Calling the experience "surreal" as well as "a real honor," Amell was staying at the same hotel that he stayed at while filming the Arrow pilot. At the time of the filming of this video, he already had a day of filming done (and no, he's not going to reveal who he may or may not be appearing with). From there, Amell discusses how many people he was able to connect with again that he hadn't seen in so long, thanking everyone who was involved in bringing him back and promising to do his best to give The Flash the proper send-off that it deserves. And on a personal level, Amell thanked everyone in the fandom community who welcomed him back, saying that he found the positive reaction to his return "humbling" and making him feel "special." And then Amell took some questions… spoiler? Amell isn't telling us "s**t," and that if it was up to him? He wouldn't have announced his return, but he understands that public filming would've spoiled it. So that was the start and end of any direct questions about The Flash… for now?

In the following previously-released video clip, Amell explains how Arrowverse Icon Greg Berlanti called him up about The Flash ending and how Amell said yes to a return before Berlanti ever got to ask. From there, Amell offers a brief recap of all of the roles he's played in the Arrowverse before offering additional thanks. But if there was one message that Amell made clear as the bookends to his video, it was that fans need to relax, enjoy the ride, and stop asking so many questions. Well, no one can say he didn't try…

The Flash Season 9 Official Overview

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."