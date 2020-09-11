The Flash/Supernatural Showdown: Gustin, Padalecki & Ackles Debate

One of the things I love about geekdom is how it's not uncommon for famous people in famous shows to be big fans of/friends with other famous people in other famous shows. Case-in-point? Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles from Supernatural, who took some time out from filming the series' final season to answer who would win in a showdown between Sam and Dean, and The Flash aka Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) as part of this weekend's DC FanDome "Explore the Multiverse." While Padalecki remained relatively neutral, Ackles didn't hesitate with his answer. The Winchesters are fighting God and a meta-human to him is just another "monster" so it would definitely be Sam and Dean. Let's just say that Gustin didn't appreciate just how "obvious" Ackles found the answer to be- and he let the sassy shade fly.

For a fun look at what the panels and fan questions will be like this weekend, check out the clip below:

Here's the breakdown of how "DC Fandome: Explore the Multiverse" will work:

DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse has something for everyone. From new panels from your favorite TV shows to behind the scenes videos – from content for kids to amazing fan art and cosplay, to more talent/fan Q&As and new content for Blerds. More than 300 panels and videos adding up to more than 100 hours of content from across television, film, games, comics, and animation will be available, as will fan Art and Cosplay submissions from more than 114 countries and territories around the world. Fans can go to the DC Fandome site to customize their own experience from the virtual programming available.

