The Flight Attendant: HBO Max, Kaley Cuoco Series Booked for November

Though having to face some COVID-related delays along its production flight plan, HBO Max is posting Thursday, November 26, as the premiere arrival time for The Flight Attendant, starring and produced by Kaley Cuoco -and they've released key art for the series a day ahead of its trailer drop. Based on Chris Bohjalian's novel of the same name, the series stars Cuoco as Cassie, a flight attendant who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man. Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, and Nolan Gerard Funk also star.

Here's a look at the key art, followed by an overview of Bohjalian's 2018 bestselling mystery-thriller:

Cassandra Bowden is no stranger to hungover mornings. She's a binge drinker, her job with the airline making it easy to find adventure, and the occasional blackouts seem to be inevitable. She lives with them, and the accompanying self-loathing. When she awakes in a Dubai hotel room, she tries to piece the previous night back together, already counting the minutes until she has to catch her crew shuttle to the airport. She quietly slides out of bed, careful not to aggravate her already pounding head, and looks at the man she spent the night with. She sees his dark hair. His utter stillness. And blood, a slick, still wet pool on the crisp white sheets. Afraid to call the police—she's a single woman alone in a hotel room far from home—Cassie begins to lie. She lies as she joins the other flight attendants and pilots in the van. She lies on the way to Paris as she works the first class cabin. She lies to the FBI agents in New York who meet her at the gate. Soon it's too late to come clean-or face the truth about what really happened back in Dubai. Could she have killed him? If not, who did?

"I love that Warner Bros. is my home away from home, and I couldn't be more excited to continue this incredibly collaborative and gratifying relationship. They're stuck with me now," said Cuoco when the project was originally announced. The eight-episode limited series is produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Berlanti Productions & Cuoco's Yes, Norman Productions. Cuoco, Greg Berlanti, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Suzanne McCormack serves as a co-executive producer, with Susanna Fogel directing and executive producing the first two episodes.