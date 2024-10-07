Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: max, The Franchise

The Franchise Season Trailer Previews More Superhero Cinema Skewering

Check out what's ahead this season with HBO and Showrunner/EP Jon Brown's Himesh Patel and Aya Cash-starring The Franchise.

Director/EP Sam Mendes, EP Armando Iannucci, and Showrunner/EP Jon Brown's The Franchise set its sights on the big money, behind-the-scenes dealings that go into superhero world-building by following the crew of an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. And based on what we've seen just from the first episode, it's pretty clear that Daniel (Station Eleven star Himesh Patel) and Anita (The Boys star Aya Cash) are going to need to be on the same page and have each other's backs if the film has any chance at succeeding. Unfortunately, as you're about to see in the trailer that was released previewing the remainder of the season, there are a lot of "well-intended" obstacles along the way that they're going to have to overcome. Let's just say that viewers are going to have a fun time matching show characters to their real-life counterparts…

With "Scene 36: The Invisible Jackhammer" set to hit HBO screens this Sunday, here's a look at what's still ahead this season:

Joining Patel's Daniel and Cash's Anita in the upcoming series are Jessica Hynes as Steph, Billy Magnussen as Adam, Lolly Adefope as Dag, Darren Goldstein as Pat, and Isaac Powell as Bryson. In addition, recurring guest stars include Richard E. Grant as Peter and Daniel Brühl as Eric. Now, here's a look back at the teaser that was released in September:

"With a deft touch only he can bring, Sam has brilliantly captured the romance and the reality of filmmaking today. Jon is superb at sending up worlds we think we already know. Together with Armando, they have delivered a truly hilarious comedy ensemble. I can't wait to see more," shared Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & Max Comedy Series.

Executive producers include Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Brown, and Julie Pastor for Neal Street Productions; Armando Iannucci for Dundee Productions; Jon Brown, and Jim Kleverweis. Mendes directed the pilot, written by series showrunner Brown.

