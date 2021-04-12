The Freak Brothers Welcomes Andrea Savage, La La Anthony & Lionsgate

For Freewheelin' Franklin Freek (Woody Harrelson), Fat Freddy Freekowtski (John Goodman), Phineas T. Phreakers (Pete Davidson), cat Kitty (Tiffany Haddish), and the folks behind The Freak Brothers learned that sometimes good things really do come to those who wait. Not only are Andrea Savage (I'm Sorry), La La Anthony (Power), rapper ScHoolboy Q, and Phil LaMarr (Futurama) joining the series, but also Lionsgate is now on board as a producer to help the series find a home as well as handle global distribution. Savage voices Harper, a no-nonsense tech badass who undoubtedly wears the pants in her household; while Anthony voices Gretchen, a social-advocate lawyer who is the more idealistic and compassionate younger sister of Harper. ScHoolboy Q will voice an animated version of himself and LaMarr will play a feature role (with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively).

In 1969, life in San Francisco consists of free love, communal living, and political protest. Freewheelin' Franklin Freek (Harrelson), Fat Freddy Freekowtski (Goodman), Phineas T. Phreakers (Davidson) and their mischievous, foul-mouthed cat, Kitty (Haddish) spend their days dodging many things — the draft, the narcs and steady employment – all while searching for an altered state of bliss. But after partaking of a genetically mutated strain of marijuana, the Freaks wake up 50 years later to discover a much different society. Quickly feeling like fish out of water in a high-tech world of fourth-wave feminism, extreme gentrification, and intense political correctness, the Freaks learn how to navigate life in 2020 — where, surprisingly, their precious cannabis is now legal.

Alan Cohen and Alan Freedland (King of the Hill, America Dad) will serve as showrunners, writers, and executive producers alongside Executive Producers Courtney Solomon (AFTER, Mr. Church, An American Haunting, CAKE) and Mark Canton (former Chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment's Columbia Tri-Star Motion Picture Companies, 300, POWER the series). Workaholics alums Adam Devine and Blake Anderson will also voice two new characters as well as Executive Produce.

John Althschuler and Dave Krinsky (Silicon Valley) wrote and are consulting producers while Daniel Lehrer and Jeremy Lehrer (Highly Gifted) serve as writers and Co-Executive Producers. Gilbert Shelton, the creator of "The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers" also Executive Produces with Manfred Mroczkowski. Jeffrey S. Edell (President of WTG and former Chairman of MySpace parent company Intermix Media, CEO of Soundelux Entertainment, The Kids Are Alright, Killer Elite, The Grey, Just Friends) will serve as a Co-Executive Producer. Starburns Industries and Pure Imagination Studios (Rick & Morty) handled the animation on the first season.