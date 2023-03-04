The Good Asian: MRC, James Wan/Atomic Monster, 3 Arts Set Series Deal MRC, James Wan's Atomic Monster & 3 Arts have set a deal for a series adaptation of Pornsak Pichetshote & Alexandre Tefenkgi's The Good Asian.

Writer Pornsak Pichetshote & artist Alexandre Tefenkgi's Eisner Award-winning The Good Asian is one step closer to making the leap from the page to the small screen. Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that the Image Comics graphic novel is being developed as a series, with MRC locking in a deal that sees James Wan, Michael Clear & Rob Hackett producing for Atomic Monster and Will Rowbotham & Luke Maxwell producing for 3 Arts. Pichetshote's follow-up to his graphic novel Infidel (currently at TriStar for a feature film adaptation with Sugar23 producing) focuses on Edison Hark, a skilled but complicated Chinese-American detective, on the trail of a killer in 1936 Chinatown. The series (much like the graphic novel) will be a Chinatown noir following the first generation of Americans to come of age under an immigration ban, the Chinese, as they rise against a system of violence, oppression, and corruption in their community to build a better future.

"For a person who makes a living stringing words together, I'm having a hard time finding ones that appropriately encompass how sincerely honored, grateful, and blown away I am by the book's reception. A comic centering around Asian-American history was always going to be a risk, but the support the book's gotten from Image, fellow creators, retailers, and especially the readers have really underscored why I love comics as much as I do," said Pichetshote back in 2021 when it was announced that the debut issue of the graphic novel would be getting a second printing.

On the series side of things, Pitchetshote was an executive in DC Entertainment's media team and would go on to oversee a number of DC TV programs, including Arrow, The Flash, Gotham, iZombie, and Constantine. Recently, Pitchetshote was a member of the writers' room for the Green Lantern series that was heading to HBO Max. But while the writer clearly had an influence on what we saw on the small screen, Pitchetshote's career kicked off on the comic books side of things. Before moving onto the television side of the pop culture universe, the writer was a prominent figure editorially at DC's Vertigo banner, working on such big-name titles as Sandman and Swamp Thing.