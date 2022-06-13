The Handmaid's Tale: Hulu Releases Preview Images, Season 5 Overview

From what showrunner Bruce Miller and series star Elisabeth Moss have had to say about the upcoming fifth season of Hulu's hit series The Handmaid's Tale, June (Moss) won't just be able to walk away from her killing her former abuser Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) during the fourth season finale. And that's been made clearer by the two new preview images released today, along with an overview for Season 5 where June will "face consequences" for her actions. Meanwhile, the "widow in mourning" Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) looks to turn the situation to her advantage by raising her profile north of the border. So with the series set to return on September 14, here are those preview images showcasing a very determined June & a Serena who already appears to be planning five steps ahead of everyone else. And following them, an official season overview offers clues to what still lies ahead.

June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke, and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The fifth season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale stars Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger (with Alexis Bledel not returning). Moss, Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd executive produce. MGM Television produces and internationally distributes. Hulu's award-winning The Handmaid's Tale is set to return for its fifth season on September 14th.