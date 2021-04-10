The Handmaid's Tale S04: Luke Will Do Anything to Get His Family Back

In our previous looks at the main players in the upcoming fourth season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, the streaming service revisited the respective journeys that June (Elisabeth Moss), Rita (Amanda Brugel), Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), and Moira (Samira Wiley) took over the past three seasons. This time around, the focus is on June's pre-Gilead husband Luke (O. T. Fagbenle)- once thought dead and now based in Canada, Luke will do whatever it takes to reunite their family. But by the time the credits rolled on the third season finale, Luke learned the hard way June's not done fighting Gilead until Gilead is free- even if that means going back into Hell once again.

For a look at the journey Luke's taken to get his family back, check out the clip below- with the fourth season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale set to premiere April 28:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Luke's Journey | The Handmaid's Tale Catch Up | Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UE_mPzW4vnk)

Here's your look at the official trailer followed by two previous teasers for Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rg_160Be71g)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Handmaid's Tale: Season 4 Teaser • A Hulu Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pmcWPOH4Yqw&feature=youtu.be)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Handmaid's Tale: Season 4 Coming Soon • A Hulu Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1WLqBUi4r6o)

When COVID delays began happening last summer, Moss offered some insight into how the production was dealing with the shutdown: "Yes, we have a production call, every week, and we have a producer call, every week. There have been a lot of emails, a lot of Zooms, and a lot of conversations. One of the great things that our line producer has done is basically gone to every single department and talked to them, and picked their brain and tried to figure out what their daily process is, and what they're looking for, and what they need, in order to feel safe, which I think is a really important part of it. There's a lot of stuff that's above my pay grade and above my head, that we're all reading about in the Hollywood Reporter."

Moss continued, "But for us, as producers, and for most producers, it's about, how do you do it and be safe? That's all. Human life is not worth making a TV show for. Everyone wants to go back to work because we love what we do, and there's also people that need to support their families and themselves. The producers contributed to a fund for our crew, that is out of our own pockets and has nothing to do with our larger corporation. We put a lot of money into it, and we've been keeping our crew going through that and supporting them being out of work. But we've gotta do it safely, and we're just trying to figure that out. It's all-new territory, and we're all in the same boat here."

Produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM, The Handmaid's Tale stars Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger. Moss, series creator and showrunner Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder, and Yahlin Chang.