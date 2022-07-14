The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Teaser: For June, The Battle Comes Home

When Hulu's hit series The Handmaid's Tale returns in September for its fifth season, June (Elisabeth Moss) will be facing some serious fallout from killing Fred (Joseph Fiennes) during the fourth season finale. Meanwhile, the "widow in mourning" Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) looks to turn the situation to her advantage with a power grab that threatens not only June but the gains they've made against Gilead over the past four seasons. As you're about to see from the following preview, that can only mean one thing… war.

With the fifth season set to kick off on September 14th, here's a look at the newest teaser for Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale:

June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke, and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The fifth season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale stars Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger (with Alexis Bledel not returning). Moss, Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd executive produce. MGM Television produces and internationally distributes. Hulu's award-winning The Handmaid's Tale is set to return for its fifth season on September 14th. And here's a look at those preview images showcasing a very determined June as well as Serena with a look that says she's five steps ahead of everyone.