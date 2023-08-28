Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: HBO, max, Sam Levinson, the idol, the weeknd

The Idol: HBO Puts An End to Sam Levinson, The Weeknd Series

HBO has officially cancelled Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim's Tesfaye & Lily-Rose Depp-starring The Idol.

Though there were some rumblings from the cast and creative team that a second season was a possibility, HBO confirmed earlier today that Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim's Tesfaye & Lily-Rose Depp-starring The Idol would not be returning for a second season. "'The Idol' was one of HBO's most provocative original programs, and we're pleased by the strong audience response. After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We're grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work," said an HBO spokeswoman in a released statement. By just the numbers, the move may seem surprising. Early on, viewers of the series on Max were tracking 21 years of age younger than HBO channel viewers – a good thing for the streaming service. In addition, the series premiere's total viewers (3.6M) outpaced the series premieres for both 2021's The White Lotus (3M) and 2019's Euphoria (3.3M) in the same time period. But that was at the beginning – with the series suffering from negative comments and critical pushback as the series progressed.

Here's a look back at the official trailer & production details for HBO's The Idol:

Written by Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim & Joe Epstein, the six-episode drama was set against the backdrop of the music industry and centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol. Depp and Tesfaye were joined by Troye Sivan, Jennie Kim, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Steve Zissis, Hari Nef, and Juliebeth Gonzalez. In addition, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley, Nico Hiraga, Anne Heche (in one of her last roles), Maya Eshet, Tyson Ritter, Kate Lyn Sheil, Liz Caribel Sierra, Finley Rose Slater, Suzanna Son, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria also starred. Stemming from A24, Levinson, The Weeknd, Fahim, Epstein, Seimetz, Kevin Turen (HBO's Euphoria), Ashley Levinson (HBO's Euphoria), Nick Hall (HBO's The White Lotus), Sara E. White (Station 19), and Aaron Gilbert (for BRON) executive produce.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!