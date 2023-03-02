The Last of Us Almost Animated; "True Detective" Star Eyed for Joel The Last of Us actor Jeffrey Pierce on how the video game was considered for an animated series & the True Detective actor eyed to play Joel.

As many of you already know, before we were blessed with HBO, Neil Druckmann & Craig Mazin's Pedro Pascal (Joel) & Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us, there were efforts underway to bring the video game franchise to the big screen with a live-action adaptation. But now, thanks to actor Jeffrey Pierce (Tommy Miller in the video games, Perry in the cable series), we're learning about some other adaptation options that were at play. In addition, Pierce also shares which True Detective actor was being considered for Joel before Pascal.

Speaking exclusively with The Direct, Pierce addressed if he ever thought he would be picked to offer his live-action take on Tommy, and that's where we learn that "a motion-capture cinematic animated series" was also being considered at one point. "No, not in the course of the HBO show," Pierce shared regarding his chances of reprising Tommy. "There have been a couple of different iterations over time. There was a movie at one point. There was a motion-capture cinematic animated series at one point. And both of those are things that I thought, 'I got a pretty good shot at being involved to some degree.'"

But that was before plans got underway in a serious way for the HBO series. Once the casting process for the current series got underway, Pierce quickly realized that his chances were getting slimmer. "So… I think initially, they had talked to Mahershala Ali [HBO's 'True Detective'] about playing Joel, which is an obvious cue that I'm not gonna play Tommy… And when they cast Pedro [Pascal], I knew like, yeah, that was certainly not going to happen regardless, I'm older than Pedro Pascal. So I was not harboring under any illusions about that, for sure."

