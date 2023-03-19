The Last of Us: Neil Druckmann Posts Ominous TLOU Season 2 Reminder Neil Druckmann posted a reminder that The Last of Us isn't on HBO tonight with an ominous visual reminder about the second season.

One of the best ways to know just how much a series has impacted its viewers is how they react when their favorite has wrapped for the season. We're seeing a perfect example of that today, with fans of Neil Druckmann & Craig Mazin's Pedro Pascal (Joel) & Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us, taking to social media to confess that their Sundays are feeling a bit off without a new TLOU episode hitting their screens later (or on HBO Max). At least they have the satisfaction of knowing that there's going to be at least one more season, a point that Druckmann made with an Instagram post earlier today. But as much as it appeared to be an effort to pull a little silver lining out of a depressingly dark cloud, the choice of the image used to make his case won't exactly inspire a lot of "optimistic feels" with fans of Pascal's Joel.

Here's a look at Druckmann's Instagram post from earlier today, offering both a sobering reminder about tonight being TLOU-free as well as an ominous foreshadowing of what's to come with the second season:

Bella Ramsey Talks The Last of Us Season 2

Speaking with British GQ, Ramsey (who recently came out as gender fluid, using both she/her and they/them pronouns) touched briefly upon her visit to the Season 2 writers' room before sharing how much she's looking forward to filming Ellie's time with Dina and how any pushback from what's to come "isn't gonna make me afraid."

"It was so cool to hear them talk about ideas — I've watched quite a lot of the gameplay of the second game just because I've been curious. I think [the show] will most likely follow the storyline of the games again. I don't think there's much need to fill in the gaps," Ramsey shared regarding the work already underway on the next season when she stopped by the writers' room. "There are a few bits with Ellie on her own, probably, but I like the fact that she also has [Dina] now." And now that the episodes are actually seeing the light of day, Ramsey is "excited" for a chance to return to the show's universe again. "I mean, season one really was the best year of my life," she shared. "As the episodes come out, [they] bring back such good memories. I am nervous, of course. [But] I'm so excited to get the chance to do that again."

As for the haters already sharpening up their social media knives, Ramsey has a message – you're not going to scare her off. "I'm not particularly anxious about it. I know people will think what they want to think. But they're gonna have to get used to it. If you don't want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that's on you, and you're missing out," Ramsey responded on the matter. "It isn't gonna make me afraid. I think that comes from a place of defiance."